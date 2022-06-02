Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: scattered showers and storms possible at times today

Few strong storms possible
Few strong storms possible(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Shower and storm chances will be elevated through this afternoon and evening as a cold front slowly drops in from the north. With a Marginal Risk in place across the region, a few isolated strong storms cannot be ruled out with gusty winds and small hail being the main threats. Scattered showers and storms could continue across parts of the area overnight as the weak front tracks farther south. Expect lows to bottom out in the upper 60s to lower 70s again tonight.

Friday will be a bit cooler as slightly drier air moves in behind the front. We will likely see more in the way of middle 80s tomorrow afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers and storms will also be possible, mainly later on in the day.

Temperatures will start to trend back up over the weekend as warm, moist air surges back in overhead. Highs will get close to 90 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday. While Saturday looks dry and mostly sunny, a disturbance could help spark up a few showers or storms on Sunday. Upper-level ridging will start to expand more across the region by next week allowing for rain chance to go down and temperatures to creep up. Highs could peak in the middle 90s by early next week.

Talkin’ Tropics: The disturbance located over the SE Gulf/NW Caribbean will likely become a depression or Tropical Storm Alex within the next day or two. This system will not pose a threat to central MS nor the northern Gulf Coast. Heavy rain and breezy winds will be more likely for those in Cuba and South Florida with this system expected to track to the northeast.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacorey Tyrone Mitchell, 19
Teen arrested for terroristic threat of Jackson high school graduation
Braxton woman killed after head-on crash in Simpson Co.
Woman and unborn child die in Mississippi crash; 4 children injured
Woman and unborn child die in Mississippi crash; 4 children injured
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: front sparks scattered storms Thrusday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: scattered downpours possible Thursday
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
PM showers possible through late week
First Alert Forecast: summer-like heat, pop-up showers in the forecast this afternoon and evening