First Alert Forecast: scattered showers and storms possible at times today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Shower and storm chances will be elevated through this afternoon and evening as a cold front slowly drops in from the north. With a Marginal Risk in place across the region, a few isolated strong storms cannot be ruled out with gusty winds and small hail being the main threats. Scattered showers and storms could continue across parts of the area overnight as the weak front tracks farther south. Expect lows to bottom out in the upper 60s to lower 70s again tonight.

Friday will be a bit cooler as slightly drier air moves in behind the front. We will likely see more in the way of middle 80s tomorrow afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers and storms will also be possible, mainly later on in the day.

Temperatures will start to trend back up over the weekend as warm, moist air surges back in overhead. Highs will get close to 90 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday. While Saturday looks dry and mostly sunny, a disturbance could help spark up a few showers or storms on Sunday. Upper-level ridging will start to expand more across the region by next week allowing for rain chance to go down and temperatures to creep up. Highs could peak in the middle 90s by early next week.

Talkin’ Tropics: The disturbance located over the SE Gulf/NW Caribbean will likely become a depression or Tropical Storm Alex within the next day or two. This system will not pose a threat to central MS nor the northern Gulf Coast. Heavy rain and breezy winds will be more likely for those in Cuba and South Florida with this system expected to track to the northeast.

