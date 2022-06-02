First Alert Forecast: front sparks scattered storms Thrusday

THURSDAY: As a front moves into the region through the afternoon hours, expect a mix of clouds and sun to give way to scattered showers and storms developing. A few of the storms could feature gusty winds as they move through. Before that, expect highs to top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Storms may have some staying power through the overnight, but severe weather isn’t likely as lows fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

FRIDAY: The front will not pass through the entire area – keeping a risk for showers and storms to flare near and south of it as we warm up into the 80s. North of I-20, expect skies to becoming mostly to partly sunny with drier air filtering in from the north; highs will top out in the middle 80s. South of I-20; the front could spark a few storms amid a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the middle to upper 80s. The front will slip farther south – ushering in drier air for all by Friday night, skies clear out with lows in the middle 60s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: Heading into the weekend, expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday. As moisture begins to filter back into the area Saturday, a pop-up storm or two can’t be ruled out. A few more rain chances emerge as a weak disturbance shifts across the area Sunday. A new upper ridge establishes itself early next week – pushing rain chances down and heat back up through the lower to middle 90s.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: The remnants of ‘Agatha’ (from the Pacific) will continue to hang over southern Mexico through mid-week. As its broader circulation emerges east of the Yucatan, it is likely that it could reform into a consolidated system before trekking northward toward western Cuba and south Florida. Name, number or not – heavy rain and gusty winds are likely in those areas late week into the weekend. Another disturbance has a low chance of development off Florida’s Atlantic coast, angled to head farther offshore.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

