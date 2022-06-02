Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Father indicted in ‘street justice’ killing of son’s alleged murderer

Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested for allegedly killing Hollis Carter, 21, while he was on his...
Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested for allegedly killing Hollis Carter, 21, while he was on his way to court for the March 2021 slaying of Edna Karr student Caleb Johnson and his sister Breyiana Brown.(NOPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The father of an Edna Karr student has been indicted for the murder of his son’s alleged killer, according to the Orleans Parish District Attorney.

An Orleans Parish Grand Jury indicted Bokio Johnson, 46, for the second-degree murder of Hollis Carter.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Johnson shot and killed 21-year-old Carter who was heading to court for the slaying of an Edna Karr student and his sister.

Carter was out on bond despite facing two second-degree murder charges in the March 2021 deaths of Caleb Johnson, 18, and his sister Breyiana Brown, 25.

Caleb Johnson, 18, a senior at Edna Karr High School, was shot and killed Sunday, March 28 in...
Caleb Johnson, 18, a senior at Edna Karr High School, was shot and killed Sunday, March 28 in the parking lot of an Algiers apartment complex. A female student was also shot(WVUE FOX 8)

Detectives believe Carter shot and killed the siblings during a gun sale gone wrong. A third unidentified person suffered non-fatal injuries in the shooting.

On Tues., March 23, Carter was headed to court when Bokio Johnson allegedly shot him in the head and injured his mother in their vehicle.

More: ‘We’re seeing our students in coffins’: Another Edna Karr athlete is killed in an Algiers shooting

Johnson was indicted for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
Willie Nelson’s June show at the Brandon Amphitheater cancelled for good
JPD: Teen girl arrested after admitting to being part of 12-year-old’s murder
JPD: Teen girl arrested after admitting to being part of 12-year-old’s murder
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Undare and Trafonda Kidd
Businessman and wife tied to Hinds County election embezzlement scheme each granted $50K bond

Latest News

Mississippi Raiders step up efforts to combat youth crime in Jackson
Man shot, killed on Hickory Drive in Jackson; city’s 61st homicide
WLBT at 5p
Mississippi Raiders step up efforts to combat youth crime in Jackson
Mississippi Raiders step up efforts to combat youth crime in Jackson
The scene at I-40 and Whitten Rd
Man shot, killed by Memphis police was suspect in Horn Lake homicide