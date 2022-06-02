Family, friends, and associates gather to say goodbye to metro businessman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Family, friends, and associates gathered together on Thursday to say goodbye to popular local businessman Edward Maloney.

Edward “Eddie” Maloney’s passed away last month after a brief illness.

A funeral was held Thursday at St. Richard Catholic Church in Jackson.

Maloney was CEO and president of Cowboy Maloney’s Electric City.

He and his siblings ran the business, which was started by his parents in 1952.

Maloney leaves behind a wife, three daughters, several grandchildren, and a host of loved ones.

He was 71 years old.

