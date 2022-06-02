Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Family, friends, and associates gather to say goodbye to metro businessman

Eddie Maloney, 71
Eddie Maloney, 71
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Family, friends, and associates gathered together on Thursday to say goodbye to popular local businessman Edward Maloney.

Edward “Eddie” Maloney’s passed away last month after a brief illness.

A funeral was held Thursday at St. Richard Catholic Church in Jackson.

Maloney was CEO and president of Cowboy Maloney’s Electric City.

He and his siblings ran the business, which was started by his parents in 1952.

Maloney leaves behind a wife, three daughters, several grandchildren, and a host of loved ones.

He was 71 years old.

