Doctors urge parents not to relax COVID-19 safety measures

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As we move into the official start of summer, local health experts warn the Coronavirus is not going away.

They are encouraging parents to help keep their children safe from COVID-19.

“A lot of kids suffered from this, and those numbers really went up during the Omicron period, so a lot of kids are still getting it and hospitalizations went up during that time,” Dr. Steve Threlkeld of Baptist Memorial Healthcare said. “And we know that kids that suffered the largest proportion of the brunt of those illnesses are under-vaccinated.”

Health officials say now is not the time for parents or guardians to take COVID-19 lightly.

During the summer, many children will be traveling out of town, attending indoor camps, and participating in a variety of activities, including swimming, increasing their chances of contracting COVID-19.

“We have had summer and winter spikes, so if there is going to be another spike coming in the summertime then we do need to remain vigilant and aware. Being outdoors and active is one way to protect yourself from the transmission, but vaccination is another way to do it,” Dr. John Gaudet said.

Health professionals say vaccines and boosters are the best defense against the virus.

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

