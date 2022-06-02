Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Businessman and wife tied to Hinds County election embezzlement scheme each granted $50K bond

Undare and Trafonda Kidd
Undare and Trafonda Kidd(State Auditor's Office)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A business owner and his wife believed to be tied to a Hinds County election fund embezzlement scheme have each been awarded $50,000 bonds.

Last week, Circuit Judge Tomie Green awarded the bonds to Undare and Trefonda Kidd, after they were arrested by the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office.

Under terms of the bond agreements, both must submit to wearing GPS ankle monitoring devices and be on house arrest for the first 90 days after being released from jail.

They also must submit to an 8 p.m. curfew and have no contact with the victims or complainants.

Bonds were granted by Green the same day the two were booked. However, documents were not available on the Mississippi Electronic Courts website until June 2.

Meanwhile, Circuit Judges Faye Peterson and Adrienne Wooten have recused themselves in Undare Kidd’s case.

Kidd and his wife are each facing two felony counts in connection with receiving $39,000 in election grant money through the Hinds County Election Commission: conspiracy to defraud the state and making fraudulent writings.

A WLBT investigation found that Undare Kidd’s company, Innovative Concepts 50 LLC, got more than $149,000 in contracts from the commission, including $39,500 to distribute voter education materials prior to the 2020 general election.

The work was paid for with grant money from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which was supposed to be used to keep workers and voters safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the indictments claim the work was never done. In addition to the felony charges, each are being required to repay $49,653.52.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacorey Tyrone Mitchell, 19
Teen arrested for terroristic threat of Jackson high school graduation
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
Braxton woman killed after head-on crash in Simpson Co.
Woman and unborn child die in Mississippi crash; 4 children injured
Woman and unborn child die in Mississippi crash; 4 children injured
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st

Latest News

Eddie Maloney, 71
Family, friends, and associates gather to say goodbye to metro businessman
Building as it originally appeared
Home Sweet Home: Distinctive building has fascinating history
Home Sweet Home
Home Sweet Home: Distinctive Building has Rich History
Former Gov. Musgrove opening medical marijuana testing site.
Former governor opening medical marijuana testing site
Gov. Tate Reeves at Empower Mississippi
Gov. Reeves discusses statewide issues at Unleash Mississippi