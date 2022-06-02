Businessman and wife tied to Hinds County election embezzlement scheme each granted $50K bond

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A business owner and his wife believed to be tied to a Hinds County election fund embezzlement scheme have each been awarded $50,000 bonds.

Last week, Circuit Judge Tomie Green awarded the bonds to Undare and Trefonda Kidd, after they were arrested by the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office.

Under terms of the bond agreements, both must submit to wearing GPS ankle monitoring devices and be on house arrest for the first 90 days after being released from jail.

They also must submit to an 8 p.m. curfew and have no contact with the victims or complainants.

Bonds were granted by Green the same day the two were booked. However, documents were not available on the Mississippi Electronic Courts website until June 2.

Meanwhile, Circuit Judges Faye Peterson and Adrienne Wooten have recused themselves in Undare Kidd’s case.

Kidd and his wife are each facing two felony counts in connection with receiving $39,000 in election grant money through the Hinds County Election Commission: conspiracy to defraud the state and making fraudulent writings.

A WLBT investigation found that Undare Kidd’s company, Innovative Concepts 50 LLC, got more than $149,000 in contracts from the commission, including $39,500 to distribute voter education materials prior to the 2020 general election.

The work was paid for with grant money from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which was supposed to be used to keep workers and voters safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the indictments claim the work was never done. In addition to the felony charges, each are being required to repay $49,653.52.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.