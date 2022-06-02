3 public pools in Jackson to open June 6th

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents will be able to make a splash at some of the public pools this summer despite several pools being out of commission.

“We actually have pools that were actually prepped and planned to be open. But we had some mechanical issues to several other pools,” Ison Harris said.

Department of Parks and Recreation Director, Ison Harris, said age and crime are two big reasons for several pools staying closed.

“So you have some some things simple as a pump breaking down here, a pump breaking down there. We also had some theft, where someone came in and stole the power copper lines to one of the pools,” Harris explained.

But Harris said once those pools are fixed, five public pools will be open for capital city residents to cool off in, not including pools sponsored by groups other than the city.

But maintenance isn’t the only obstacle - in the past, it would cost $15,000 to $20,000 to run a single pool. Now that number is much higher because of the cost of chemicals.

“I think it was somewhere around maybe 90 bucks or whatever. Now it’s like 400 bucks or something like that. I just know that our budget is extremely stretched,” Harris said.

Harris said those obstacles aren’t going to stop the city from letting kids make a splash this summer.

“I’m a kid that grew up swimming in swimming pools, that I would never say that we’re going to kind of be into the wheel of saying, Hey, we’re not going to open pools,” Harris explained. “We want to have a safe summer, we want our kids to come out and have those opportunities that we had as kids.”

• Opening June 6th: Kingston Frazier Splash pad, Vine Street Pool, and VA Legion Field Pool

• Opening by July 1st: Russell C. Davis/Mary C. Jones Pool and McDowell Rd Pool

