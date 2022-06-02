Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

3 public pools in Jackson to open June 6th

By Holly Emery
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents will be able to make a splash at some of the public pools this summer despite several pools being out of commission.

“We actually have pools that were actually prepped and planned to be open. But we had some mechanical issues to several other pools,” Ison Harris said.

Department of Parks and Recreation Director, Ison Harris, said age and crime are two big reasons for several pools staying closed.

“So you have some some things simple as a pump breaking down here, a pump breaking down there. We also had some theft, where someone came in and stole the power copper lines to one of the pools,” Harris explained.

But Harris said once those pools are fixed, five public pools will be open for capital city residents to cool off in, not including pools sponsored by groups other than the city.

But maintenance isn’t the only obstacle - in the past, it would cost $15,000 to $20,000 to run a single pool. Now that number is much higher because of the cost of chemicals.

“I think it was somewhere around maybe 90 bucks or whatever. Now it’s like 400 bucks or something like that. I just know that our budget is extremely stretched,” Harris said.

Harris said those obstacles aren’t going to stop the city from letting kids make a splash this summer.

“I’m a kid that grew up swimming in swimming pools, that I would never say that we’re going to kind of be into the wheel of saying, Hey, we’re not going to open pools,” Harris explained. “We want to have a safe summer, we want our kids to come out and have those opportunities that we had as kids.”

Opening June 6th: Kingston Frazier Splash pad, Vine Street Pool, and VA Legion Field Pool

Opening by July 1st: Russell C. Davis/Mary C. Jones Pool and McDowell Rd Pool

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Man found shot to death inside abandoned Jackson motel room
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st
Jacorey Tyrone Mitchell, 19
Teen arrested for terroristic threat of Jackson high school graduation
Briarwood One building has deteriorated in recent months, so much so that the homeless have...
Once a hub for business, the Briarwood One building has become a haven for vagrants, drug use and illegal dumping
One person dies after crash on Highway 16 in Yazoo County

Latest News

Some help for families during baby formula shortage
Some help for MS infants during baby formula shortage
Pools to open in Jackson.
Pools opening in Jackson
Doctors encouraging children to get vaccinated against Coronavirus.
Vaccinating children against COVID-19
Monica Bass has started her application for medical marijuana
Patients will need some added patience as medical marijuana applications go live online