3 arrested after Kosciusko man is shot to death; 1 still wanted for questioning

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - Three people have been arrested and one person is still wanted for questioning in the death of a Kosciusko man.

Michael Lecole Summers, Tashey Shaniece Johnson, and Aaliyah Caulisa Lusk have all been charged with murder for the shooting death of Kenwon Tyshon Riley on April 29.

They have each been given a $250,000 bond and are booked in the Leake County Jail.

A separate woman, Kiara Deshay Brown, 20, is wanted for questioning in regards to the shooting.

Police ask that if you or someone you know is aware of her location, to please contact them in the jurisdiction she is located.

If you would like to make an anonymous tip about her location, you can do so by calling KPD investigators at 662-289-3131.

