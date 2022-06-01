Plan shows several options for relieving traffic congestion on Yandell Road

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Engineers say there are multiple options to reduce traffic congestion on one of Madison County’s busiest thoroughfares.

The county recently released its transportation plan, which highlights major road needs for the county.

One of the priorities in the plan is reducing traffic along Yandell Road or adding capacity to it.

The road has experienced significant growth in the last 15 years, in part, due to its proximity to Nissan, the presence of a school, and new home construction along it.

Today, Yandell averages around 11,000 vehicles a day between 51 and Clarkdell Road and 6,500 vehicles a day east of Clarkdell, according to Mississippi Department of Transportation data.

That growth is perhaps most noticeable at the Yandell Road/U.S. 51 intersection. Westbound traffic at the intersection has increased from 630 vehicles during the peak traffic hour in 2016 to 928 last year, said Jonathan Kiser, president of Kiser Traffic and Engineering.

The plan was drawn up by Kiser Traffic and Engineering and Neel-Schaffer.

It was presented to the Madison County Board of Supervisors at a recent meeting.

That means longer wait times at the traffic light there, and therefore a longer commute.

“Typically, the intersections are a limiting factor on capacity,” he said. “You need to either provide more capacity to the road or provide a bypass to alleviate traffic.”

Engineers have presented several options to alleviate congestion. They include:

Extending Clarkdell Road to U.S. 51, north of the Yandell Road intersection

Creating a new Sowell Road extension from Old Canton Road at Cotton Blossom Road to U.S. 51 at W. Sowell

Extending Church Road from U.S. 51 to Smith Carr Road

Extending the right turn lane at Yandell and U.S. 51 to 240 feet.

The Clarkdell Road and Church Road proposals would divert about 20 percent of the Yandell traffic during peak travel hours, mainly individuals who want to turn north from Yandell onto U.S. 51, Kiser said.

According to traffic data from 2021, that would mean about 190 fewer cars using that intersection during the peak traffic hour.

Data shows that 191 vehicles turn north onto U.S. 51 from Yandell during that hour. Another 507 travel through the intersection in the center lane, while another 230 turn south onto 51 from the left-turn lane.

He said the Cotton Blossom plan, meanwhile, would be a direct connection to I-55 at West Sowell, and would also open up 16th Section land for development, making it more valuable for the school district.

The plan also includes concepts for improving other Yandell Road intersections, including adding a left turn lane at Madison Crossin Elementary School and a right turn lane at Yandell and Old Canton.

A copy of the full study is shown below.

