One person dies after crash on Highway 16 in Yazoo County

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 16 in Yazoo County.

MHP says 19-year-old Haley A. McCrory, of Vicksburg, was traveling west on Highway 16 in a 2012 Ford F-150 while 57-year-old Tracy A. Anderson was traveling east on Highway 16 in a 2012 Honda Accord.

According to MHP, both vehicles collided head-on. Anderson died on the scene. McCrory received unknown injuries and was transported to Merit Health in Canton.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

