Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

New age progression shows what Myra Lewis would look like today

New age progression shows what Myra Lewis would look like today
New age progression shows what Myra Lewis would look like today(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Josh Carter
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, Miss. (WLBT) - It was March of 2014 when Myra Lewis of Camden, Mississippi, vanished from her front yard.

And after more than 8 years, there have been no solid tips or leads submitted to help find her.

A new age progression shows what the girl, who was 2 years old when she went missing, would look like today at the age of 10.

The image is from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

New age progression shows what Myra Lewis would look like today
New age progression shows what Myra Lewis would look like today(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Lewis was last seen wearing a turquoise sweater with a bear on the front, off-white or khaki pants, and pink tennis shoes.

“I can sit here today and tell you that we are absolutely no closer than we were day one when we arrived on the scene,” Randy Tucker, the sheriff of Madison County, recently admitted.

Lewis’ family has all but disappeared, with her Camden home now abandoned.

There is still a $20,000 reward being offered for tips that could lead to answers in the girl’s disappearance.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Man found shot to death inside abandoned Jackson motel room
Briarwood One building has deteriorated in recent months, so much so that the homeless have...
Once a hub for business, the Briarwood One building has become a haven for vagrants, drug use and illegal dumping
‘He had so much life ahead of him’: Teachers remember 12-year-old student killed hours after commencement
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st
Coroner: 16-week-old fetus discovered at Natchez wastewater treatment plant

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: hit, miss storm chances Wednesday; weak front approaches Thursday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: hit, miss storms Wednesday; front sparks scattered storms Thursday
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2015 file photo, a large bison blocks traffic as tourists take photos of...
Ohio woman gored by bison, tossed into air during Yellowstone National Park visit