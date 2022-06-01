Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Jury deliberating for third day in Depp-Heard libel trial

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax, Va., on May 4, 2022.(Elizabeth Frantz/Pool Photos vía AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury in Virginia is deliberating for a third day in the defamation claims of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The seven-person civil jury resumed deliberations Wednesday morning after deliberating for about nine hours over two days.

Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million, accusing her of libeling him with a 2018 op-ed she wrote describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim against the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax. Each accuses the other of destroying their career.

Testimony during the six-week trial has included lurid details of their short and volatile marriage. Heard testified that Depp physically or sexually assaulted her more than a dozen times. Depp said he never struck Heard, that she concocted the abuse allegations, and that she was the one who physically attacked him, multiple times.

Jurors must decide both claims based on whether or not the statements were made with “actual malice,” meaning they knew what they were saying was false, or were acting with a reckless disregard for the truth.

During closing arguments, both sides told the jury that a verdict in their favor would give their clients their lives back.

Depp hasn’t been waiting in Virginia for the decision. He’s spent the last few days on stage, singing and playing guitar with Jeff Beck in the United Kingdom.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Man found shot to death inside abandoned Jackson motel room
Briarwood One building has deteriorated in recent months, so much so that the homeless have...
Once a hub for business, the Briarwood One building has become a haven for vagrants, drug use and illegal dumping
‘He had so much life ahead of him’: Teachers remember 12-year-old student killed hours after commencement
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st
Coroner: 16-week-old fetus discovered at Natchez wastewater treatment plant

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Greg Maas was described as “a fixture, a pillar, an icon of Norway Speedway for 34 years.”
Flagman dies after race car hits him
Police Chief Pete Arredondo is not cooperating with the Texas elementary school shooting...
Uvalde school police chief says he’s still cooperating
FILE - This image released by the National Park Service, shows a collapsed beachfront home...
Here’s how the government wants to disaster-proof your home
New age progression shows what Myra Lewis would look like today
New age progression shows what Myra Lewis would look like today