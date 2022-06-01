Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Instagram launches Amber Alerts for missing children

Instagram is launching Amber Alerts to notify users of missing children in their area.
By CNN
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) - You are going to start seeing Amber Alerts on Instagram.

Starting Wednesday, the social media platform will notify users of missing children in their area as reported by law enforcement.

Posts will include details about the missing child, as well as photos and the location of the suspected abduction.

An executive with Instagram’s parent company Meta says the alerts will be rare and specific to the search area.

Amber Alert posts are also designed to be shared with friends and followers to further spread awareness.

Other platforms have already been sharing information about missing children for years.

Facebook started including Amber Alerts in 2015 and Google began sharing Amber Alerts to users in 2012.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

