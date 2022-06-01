High court appoints Meridian judge to decide who will pick up trash in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Supreme Court appointed a retired Meridian judge to decide who will pick up trash in Jackson.

The high court announced it had entered an order on June 1 appointing retired Court of Appeals Judge Larry E. Roberts of Meridian as special judge in the case of The City Council of Jackson, Mississippi v. Chokwe A. Lumumba.

The news comes days after all four Hinds County chancery judges recused themselves in the city council’s case against Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

The same four judges recused themselves from an earlier case in March when the mayor was suing the city council.

The council and the mayor have been at odds since the summer of 2021 over who will pick up trash in Jackson.

Roberts’ career of nearly 37 years of public service includes nine-and-a-half years on the Court of Appeals, 19 years as a Circuit Judge of the 10th Judicial District of Clarke, Kemper, Lauderdale, and Wayne counties, and eight years as a Lauderdale County Court judge.

