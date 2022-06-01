Connect. Shop. Support Local.
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Welcome to June, also the start of hurricane season.  We are anticipating the first depression or even tropical storm to hit Florida by this weekend with rain and wind.  It’s currently now off the Yucatan of Mexico.  Around here, we have a cold front slipping into the region and that will trigger a marginal threat for severe weather Thursday.  A few storms tonight, should be more numerous Thursday afternoon and evening.  Friday into the weekend will turn drier around here, slightly less humid without the chance for showers and maybe even a couple of degrees cooler.  High temperatures Thursday through Sunday will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.  Overnight and morning lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

First Alert Forecast: