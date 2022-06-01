Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: summer-like heat, pop-up showers in the forecast this afternoon and evening

PM showers possible through late week
PM showers possible through late week(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another steamy and humid afternoon is once again in the forecast for today. High temperatures will peak in the upper 80s and low 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. With the daytime heating, pop-up downpours and storms will also be possible between now and this evening. Most of the activity should fizzle out shortly after sunset. Muggy conditions will carry into the overnight periods with lows expected to fall to the lower 70s.

We should see a slightly better chance for showers and storms on Thursday as a cold front approaches from the north. In addition to heavy downpours and lightning at times, a few isolated strong to severe storms will also be possible. Main threats with any strong storm will be gusty winds and potentially hail.  Highs tomorrow afternoon should make close to 90 degrees ahead of the front.

A brief push of drier air will likely filter in behind the front by the end of the week going into the weekend highs ranging from the middle 80s to lower 90s. A few pop-up showers can’t be ruled out over the weekend, but outdoor plans will likely be good to go. Upper-level ridging will quickly build back in overhead by next week. As of a result, highs could climb to the middle 90s as temperatures trend upwards.

Talkin’ Tropics: The remnants of Agatha continue to get better organized over the SE Gulf. There is now a high chance for tropical formation over the next 48 hours as gradual development looks more likely. Fortunately, this system won’t pose a threat to central MS or the northern Gulf Coastline. It will likely be more of a weathermaker to Cuba and the Florida Peninsula as it drifts to the northeast over the coming days. Another disturbance NE of the Bahamas has a low chance for formation today. Significant development looks unlikely with this area.

