First Alert Forecast: hit, miss storm chances Wednesday; weak front approaches Thursday

WEDNESDAY: A typical look for the first day of June – as warm 60s and 70s will give way to highs in the lower to middle 90s amid a mix of sun and clouds. By lunch time, widely spaced pop-up showers and storms will dot the radar that could cool some areas off. Most of the storms that are able to flare up will fizzle quickly after sunset with lows falling back to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

THURSDAY: As a front moves into the region through the afternoon hours, expect a mix of clouds and sun to give way to scattered showers and storms developing. A few of the storms could feature gusty winds as they drop southward during the day. Before that, expect highs to top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Storms may have a little staying power after sunset – but gradually fading with lows in the upper 60s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: In the wake of the weak front, we’ll see a brief push of drier air infiltrate the region for to round out the week. Expect highs to top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s Friday and into the upcoming weekend. A few pop-up storms could develop each day, but chances remain low. Heat will begin to crank back up into next week as another upper ridge sneaks in from the west, pushing highs into the lower to middle 90s.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: As it is the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season, it wouldn’t be complete without a risk of something flaring up. The remnants of ‘Agatha’ (from the Pacific) will continue to hang over southern Mexico through mid-week. As its broader circulation emerge east of the Yucatan, it is possible that it could reform before trekking northward toward western Cuba and south Florida. Another disturbance has a low chance of development off Florida’s Atlantic coast, angled to head farther offshore.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

