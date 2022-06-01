Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Covington man wanted for exposing genitals at Big Lots store, police say

Covington police say that they were able to identify Bryan Paul Guillerman, 28, through the...
Covington police say that they were able to identify Bryan Paul Guillerman, 28, through the help of community Facebook users after posting stills from surveillance footage on their page.(Covington PD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A Covington man is wanted for exposing his genitals to a cashier in a Big Lots store, police say.

Covington police say that they were able to identify Bryan Paul Guillerman, 28, through the help of community Facebook users after posting stills from surveillance footage on their page.

The department has a warrant out for Guillerman’s arrest and he could be facing a felony charge for obscenity.

Police say that Guillerman walked up to a cashier around 11 a.m. on Tues., May 17 with his genitals exposed while paying for a drink at a store located on Highway 190.

If you know the whereabouts of Guillerman, we urge you to contact the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Man found shot to death inside abandoned Jackson motel room
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st
Briarwood One building has deteriorated in recent months, so much so that the homeless have...
Once a hub for business, the Briarwood One building has become a haven for vagrants, drug use and illegal dumping
‘He had so much life ahead of him’: Teachers remember 12-year-old student killed hours after commencement
One person dies after crash on Highway 16 in Yazoo County

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
City of Jackson announces Juneteenth celebration events
City of Jackson announces Juneteenth celebration events
Photo included in the Madison Co. Transportation Plan shows Yandell Road looking west toward...
Plan shows several options for relieving traffic congestion on Yandell Road
City of Jackson announces Juneteenth celebration events