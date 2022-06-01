Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Convention Center manager says improved parking is still a priority, despite governor’s veto

The Jackson Convention Center Complex management asks the Jackson City Council for Emergency...
The Jackson Convention Center Complex management asks the Jackson City Council for Emergency Funds to meet payroll. Source: WLBT
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than a month after Gov. Tate Reeves vetoed millions of dollars in allocations for the city of Jackson, leaders with the Jackson Convention Complex say they’re still looking for ways to improve parking at the facility.

“As far as the parking lot goes, we’ve turned our attention to backup plans and what our options are from the funding perspective,” said Mark Arancibia, convention complex general manager.

During the 2022 legislative session, lawmakers allocated $1 million to help improve parking for the convention center. However, the earmark was vetoed by Reeves.

Arancibia said the funds would have been used to repave and repair the makeshift parking lot currently used by patrons visiting the Pascagoula Street facility.

The lot, which is located across the street from the center, is made up of numerous concrete slabs owned by the city of Jackson, the Jackson Redevelopment Authority, and a private owner.

The city helped piece together the properties years ago in hopes of bringing a hotel to the site. However, those plans have yet to materialize.

Arancibia said repairing that lot – leveling it, repaving it, and restriping it – would be a short-term fix to help bring in more events, and keep organizers from pulling one event that the center has already booked through the next three years.

“If the parking lot is not fixed by (the winter of) 2024, then they have the right to pull out,” he said. “She said they would, but you never know what’s going to happen in the next 18 months.”

Arancibia said plans now include looking for sponsors to help pay for the repaving. He said sponsorships have worked in other areas.

“I’ve seen that from other lots. You pull a dealership who wants to do advertising, and put their name on the parking lot,” he said. “There are a lot of ways to skin a cat... We’re just trying to figure out how we can get it done.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Man found shot to death inside abandoned Jackson motel room
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st
Briarwood One building has deteriorated in recent months, so much so that the homeless have...
Once a hub for business, the Briarwood One building has become a haven for vagrants, drug use and illegal dumping
‘He had so much life ahead of him’: Teachers remember 12-year-old student killed hours after commencement
One person dies after crash on Highway 16 in Yazoo County

Latest News

City of Jackson announces Juneteenth celebration events
City of Jackson announces Juneteenth celebration events
Photo included in the Madison Co. Transportation Plan shows Yandell Road looking west toward...
Plan shows several options for relieving traffic congestion on Yandell Road
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
City of Jackson announces Juneteenth celebration events