Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

City of Jackson announces Juneteenth celebration events

By Christopher Fields
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is set to celebrate Juneteenth, the day in 1865 when slavery ended in the United States.

A press conference was held Wednesday morning announcing several events the city will host to celebrate the holiday.

Some of those events include a victory dinner that will kick off that Friday at the Smith Robertson Art Museum, “The Great Migration” exhibition tour, and a Juneteenth celebration on Farish Street.

“Not only should we work together on Juneteenth, not only should we come together, but we should teach each other about our culture... there’s this reverberation, this feeling of joy and freedom. Juneteenth, the most important day to us,” said Pamela Junior, director of the Two Mississippi Museums.

Organizers also say there will be a fireworks show held at the Jackson Convention Complex on Friday, June 17.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Man found shot to death inside abandoned Jackson motel room
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st
Briarwood One building has deteriorated in recent months, so much so that the homeless have...
Once a hub for business, the Briarwood One building has become a haven for vagrants, drug use and illegal dumping
‘He had so much life ahead of him’: Teachers remember 12-year-old student killed hours after commencement
One person dies after crash on Highway 16 in Yazoo County

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
Photo included in the Madison Co. Transportation Plan shows Yandell Road looking west toward...
Plan shows several options for relieving traffic congestion on Yandell Road
City of Jackson announces Juneteenth celebration events
Covington police say that they were able to identify Bryan Paul Guillerman, 28, through the...
Covington man wanted for exposing genitals at Big Lots store, police say