City of Jackson announces Juneteenth celebration events

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is set to celebrate Juneteenth, the day in 1865 when slavery ended in the United States.

A press conference was held Wednesday morning announcing several events the city will host to celebrate the holiday.

Some of those events include a victory dinner that will kick off that Friday at the Smith Robertson Art Museum, “The Great Migration” exhibition tour, and a Juneteenth celebration on Farish Street.

“Not only should we work together on Juneteenth, not only should we come together, but we should teach each other about our culture... there’s this reverberation, this feeling of joy and freedom. Juneteenth, the most important day to us,” said Pamela Junior, director of the Two Mississippi Museums.

Organizers also say there will be a fireworks show held at the Jackson Convention Complex on Friday, June 17.

