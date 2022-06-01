Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Braxton woman killed after head-on crash in Simpson Co.

(WAFF)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that killed a woman on Highway 149 in Simpson County.

Police say Rita Ross, 56, died after a head-on collision with 28-year-old Jaren Jenkins, also of Braxton.

Ross died on the scene, MHP said.

However, officials say Jackson, nor any of his passengers, received any injuries.

Investigators say Ross was traveling north and Jenkins was traveling south, MHP says.

MHP said neither driver was wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash, but both juvenile passengers in the F-350 were properly restrained.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

