Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Army once again awards contract to build helicopters in Columbus, Mississippi

Army once again awards contract to build helicopters in Columbus, Mississippi
Army once again awards contract to build helicopters in Columbus, Mississippi(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Airbus announced on May 23 that the U.S. Army has once again awarded them a contract to support and maintain its fleet of Lakota helicopters, built at their facility in Columbus.

The contract has the potential to generate around $1.5 billion in revenue for Airbus over the next five years.

The Contractor Logistics Support Deal is the largest of its kind for the global aerospace design and manufacturing company.

“(The UH-72B Lakota is) a great utility helicopter, twin-engine operation, very, very cost-effective to operate,” says Keith Kenne, senior director of government contracts for Airbus.

Kenne says the UH-72B has about one-third the operating cost of a Blackhawk helicopter.

He says the Army uses them for medevac, troop transport and training new pilots.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Man found shot to death inside abandoned Jackson motel room
Briarwood One building has deteriorated in recent months, so much so that the homeless have...
Once a hub for business, the Briarwood One building has become a haven for vagrants, drug use and illegal dumping
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st
‘He had so much life ahead of him’: Teachers remember 12-year-old student killed hours after commencement
Coroner: 16-week-old fetus discovered at Natchez wastewater treatment plant

Latest News

Braxton woman killed after head-on crash in Simpson Co.
Woman and unborn child die in Mississippi crash; 4 children injured
Woman and unborn child die in Mississippi crash; 4 children injured
MSDH: New infant formula options available for WIC participants amid shortage
Jacorey Tyrone Mitchell, 19
Teen arrested for terroristic threat of Jackson high school graduation