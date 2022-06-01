Army once again awards contract to build helicopters in Columbus, Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Airbus announced on May 23 that the U.S. Army has once again awarded them a contract to support and maintain its fleet of Lakota helicopters, built at their facility in Columbus.

The contract has the potential to generate around $1.5 billion in revenue for Airbus over the next five years.

The Contractor Logistics Support Deal is the largest of its kind for the global aerospace design and manufacturing company.

“(The UH-72B Lakota is) a great utility helicopter, twin-engine operation, very, very cost-effective to operate,” says Keith Kenne, senior director of government contracts for Airbus.

Kenne says the UH-72B has about one-third the operating cost of a Blackhawk helicopter.

He says the Army uses them for medevac, troop transport and training new pilots.

