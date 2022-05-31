Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Temporary I-55 lane closure planned in Jackson

(Mia Monet)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation will close the alternating lane of Interstate-55 northbound on the bridge over McDowell Road in Jackson.

It begins at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 31. The closure is expected to remain in place until 6 a.m. on June 1, 2022.

Stay updated at MDOTtraffic.com, download the MDOT Traffic mobile app and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.

