Temporary I-55 lane closure planned in Jackson
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation will close the alternating lane of Interstate-55 northbound on the bridge over McDowell Road in Jackson.
It begins at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 31. The closure is expected to remain in place until 6 a.m. on June 1, 2022.
Stay updated at MDOTtraffic.com, download the MDOT Traffic mobile app and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.
