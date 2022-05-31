Man found shot to death inside abandoned Jackson motel room

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man found inside an abandoned motel room.

Abdullah Mohammed was found with several gunshot wounds to the chest, police say.

JPD says the abandoned motel, formerly Quality Inn, is located on Ellis Avenue near I-20.

The coroner said the victim was found around 1 a.m. on Monday.

Police did not release any information about a possible gunman or motive.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.