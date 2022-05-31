Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man found shot to death inside abandoned Jackson motel room

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man found inside an abandoned motel room.

Abdullah Mohammed was found with several gunshot wounds to the chest, police say.

JPD says the abandoned motel, formerly Quality Inn, is located on Ellis Avenue near I-20.

The coroner said the victim was found around 1 a.m. on Monday.

Police did not release any information about a possible gunman or motive.

