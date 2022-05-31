JMAA has until June 6 to tell FAA when Richard’s Disposal will vacate Hawkins Field

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Airport officials have less than a week to let the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) know when Richard’s Disposal will be leaving Hawkins Field.

FAA is requiring the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority to notify them by June 6 on when Richard’s will leave the facility as part of a corrective action plan, according to a May 23 letter from the agency.

The plan also must include details on when JMAA will restore Hawkins Field to its original condition, including removing fencing or gating that was installed for the company’s use.

The letter comes just weeks after outgoing CEO Paul Brown asked FAA to visit the general aviation airport before making a final determination on Richard’s use of the facility.

Graham Coffelt, a compliance specialist with FAA, said the biologists with the agency have determined a site visit is not necessary.

Also, he said that Richard’s continued use of the site could put JMAA and the city in violation of airport improvement grant regulations.

“Since (Hawkins) is a co-sponsored airport with JMAA and the city of Jackson, Mississippi, acting as sponsors, both entities are contractually obligated to abide by these grant assurances,” Coffelt wrote. “It is our understanding that RDI is operating under a month-to-month lease that is subordinate to any agreement with the United States government.”

It was not known how many or what grants would be impacted.

Richard’s has been housed at Hawkins Field since late March. The company took over residential garbage collections for the city on April 1.

CEO Brown, who submitted his resignation to JMAA last week, said at the time that had been in talks with the New Orleans-based Richard’s about relocating. However, he could not provide details on if and when that move would happen.

Officials with JMAA were not immediately available for comment.

