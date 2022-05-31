First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm and muggy weather is here to stay, but a weak front may come down to change things later this week. The other story is the remnants of Hurricane Agatha and low pressure in the southern Gulf of Mexico and northwestern Caribbean Sea. Indications continue with a high probability chance of development later this week into the weekend of a tropical system in that region. The good news for us is that it’s not heading our way or towards our Gulf of Mexico beaches, but there may be rip currents developing along them, so exercise caution. Any area of low pressure that forms will likely move across central or south Florida this weekend bringing them torrential rain. The weak front I mentioned earlier will move through our area later this week, slightly lowering our temperatures and humidity levels for a couple of days and also acting as a block against the system in the southern Gulf of Mexico, insuring it moves away from us. We’ll have a daily chance for showers, but it shouldn’t exceed a twenty or thirty percent chance and high temperatures will remain within a few degrees of 90 and overnight and morning lows within a few degrees of 70.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.