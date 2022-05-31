Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: hot and humid weather to continue through the week

Hot and muggy through the week
Hot and muggy through the week(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A very summer-like afternoon is expected across central and southwest MS today. Temperatures are forecast to rise to the upper 80s and lower 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. With moisture surging in off the Gulf and the intense heating of the day, pop-up downpours will be possible across parts of the area over the next few hours, especially for areas farther to the south. Brief heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder will be possible with some of the activity today. Any showers or storms still on the radar this evening should fizzle out overnight. Expect lows to bottom out in the upper 60s and low 70s by early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be very similar to today’s forecast. It will feel hot and muggy out with highs expected to peak in the low 90s. There will be a slight chance for afternoon/evening showers or storms, but most of us will likely get away without seeing any rain.

A slightly better chance for showers will occur by Thursday and Friday as a cold front nears from the north. A gusty storm cannot completely be ruled out on Thursday, mainly north of I-20,  as it tracks through. Besides seeing more in the way of upper 80s on Friday, this front won’t impact our forecast all that much. Temperatures will trend back up to the 90s by the weekend with mostly quiet weather returning.

Talkin’ Tropics: There is now a medium 60% chance for tropical development over the southern Gulf and near the Yucatan Peninsula today. The remnants of Agatha still look to track back over water into this area where a new area of low pressure could form. This disturbance/system will likely be steered towards the Florida peninsula considering a cold front will be tracking across our area at the same time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Person found dead at Eagle Lake
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Brandon Police Department investigating motorcycle fatality along I-20
‘He had so much life ahead of him’: Teachers remember 12-year-old student killed hours after commencement
Briarwood One building has deteriorated in recent months, so much so that the homeless have...
Once a hub for business, the Briarwood One building has become a haven for vagrants, drug use and illegal dumping
The flames that engulfed the home in Jourdan River Shores were so intense they also spread to...
Officials identify husband, wife killed in Jourdan River Shores house fire

Latest News

Rain chances return to the area today, with Highs continuing in the low 90s. Conditions will...
First Alert Forecast: Rain chances returning to the area today and Highs remaining into the low 90s over the next few days! Conditions will be hot and humid!
Warmer temperatures are staying across the South over the next couple of days with the added...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT at 4p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Mostly sunny conditions on our Memorial Day Monday. We see Highs on the holiday in the low 90s...
First Alert Forecast: Beautiful weather in store for our Memorial Day Holiday! Rain chances returning throughout the South on Tuesday through Sunday.