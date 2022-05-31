First Alert Forecast: hot and humid weather to continue through the week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A very summer-like afternoon is expected across central and southwest MS today. Temperatures are forecast to rise to the upper 80s and lower 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. With moisture surging in off the Gulf and the intense heating of the day, pop-up downpours will be possible across parts of the area over the next few hours, especially for areas farther to the south. Brief heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder will be possible with some of the activity today. Any showers or storms still on the radar this evening should fizzle out overnight. Expect lows to bottom out in the upper 60s and low 70s by early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be very similar to today’s forecast. It will feel hot and muggy out with highs expected to peak in the low 90s. There will be a slight chance for afternoon/evening showers or storms, but most of us will likely get away without seeing any rain.

A slightly better chance for showers will occur by Thursday and Friday as a cold front nears from the north. A gusty storm cannot completely be ruled out on Thursday, mainly north of I-20, as it tracks through. Besides seeing more in the way of upper 80s on Friday, this front won’t impact our forecast all that much. Temperatures will trend back up to the 90s by the weekend with mostly quiet weather returning.

Talkin’ Tropics: There is now a medium 60% chance for tropical development over the southern Gulf and near the Yucatan Peninsula today. The remnants of Agatha still look to track back over water into this area where a new area of low pressure could form. This disturbance/system will likely be steered towards the Florida peninsula considering a cold front will be tracking across our area at the same time.

