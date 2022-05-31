First Alert Forecast: Rain chances returning to the area today and Highs remaining into the low 90s over the next few days! Conditions will be hot and humid!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!

Tuesday, we are seeing mostly quiet and cloudy to start off the day.

As we get closer into the afternoon, we are expecting a few spot showers to be possible during the afternoon. As we return to the evening, we begin to clear out from the clouds. Highs during the day are expected to reach into the low 90s. During the Evening, Lows are expected to fall to Wednesday through Friday, rain chances continue across the South region. A 20 to 30 % chance of showers. Highs continuing to the low 90s, with Low falling to the low 70s. Partly Sunny conditions throughout the area.

Saturday and Sunday, we return to the low 90s with mostly sunny conditions across the area!

