Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Fantasia headed to Brandon Amphitheater August 11

Fantasia headed to Brandon Amphitheater August 11
Fantasia headed to Brandon Amphitheater August 11(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Celebrity artist, actress and producer, Fantasia, is headed to Brandon Amphitheater on August 11.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 3, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

The artist rose to fame as the winner of the third season of American Idol in 2004.

She’s also been featured in several movies and television dramas.

Special guest, Boney James will also be featured alongside Fantasia.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Person found dead at Eagle Lake
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Brandon Police Department investigating motorcycle fatality along I-20
Briarwood One building has deteriorated in recent months, so much so that the homeless have...
Once a hub for business, the Briarwood One building has become a haven for vagrants, drug use and illegal dumping
‘He had so much life ahead of him’: Teachers remember 12-year-old student killed hours after commencement
The flames that engulfed the home in Jourdan River Shores were so intense they also spread to...
Officials identify husband, wife killed in Jourdan River Shores house fire

Latest News

WLBT at 4p (May 30, 2022)
WLBT at 4p (May 30, 2022)
WLBT at 5p (May 30, 2022)
WLBT at 5p (May 30, 2022)
Efforts to combat drug overdoses
WLBT at 6p (May 30, 2022)
WLBT at 6p (May 30, 2022)