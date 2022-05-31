Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Custom caskets donated to Texas elementary school shooting victims

PHOTOS: A family-run company has donated 19 custom caskets for the victims of the Uvalde Texas, school shooting. (Credit: SoulShine Industries via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A family-run company has donated 19 custom caskets for victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The caskets came from Trey Ganem of SoulShine Industries in Edna, Texas.

Ganem says he was contacted by the Texas Funeral Directors Association the day of the shooting.

He worked “tirelessly” with his 15-year-old son to get them assembled, designed and delivered in time for the funerals.

The caskets were bought through a company in Georgia and then delivered to Texas where they hand painted each one.

They met with family members of each victim to create the custom designs and the themes, ranging from sports to Spider-Man.

Each one cost between $3,400 and $3,800 to make.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Person found dead at Eagle Lake
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Brandon Police Department investigating motorcycle fatality along I-20
‘He had so much life ahead of him’: Teachers remember 12-year-old student killed hours after commencement
Briarwood One building has deteriorated in recent months, so much so that the homeless have...
Once a hub for business, the Briarwood One building has become a haven for vagrants, drug use and illegal dumping
The flames that engulfed the home in Jourdan River Shores were so intense they also spread to...
Officials identify husband, wife killed in Jourdan River Shores house fire

Latest News

Three people were shot, one of whom was killed, following a high school graduation on Xavier...
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside New Orleans high school graduation
Supreme Court law clerks have been asked for their phone records as part of a probe into the...
Supreme Court clerks asked for phone records in leak probe
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro subpoenaed in DOJ’s 1/6 probe
Various forecasts of high numbers of travelers over the weekend proved to be accurate. The...
Canceled flights mar first weekend of summer for travelers