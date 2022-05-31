Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Coroner: 16-week-old fetus discovered at Natchez wastewater treatment plant

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-week-old fetus has been discovered at a wastewater treatment plant in Natchez.

According to Adams County Coroner James Lee, the fetus was found by a worker at the plant Tuesday morning.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the matter, and authorities are now trying to obtain DNA samples from the fetus.

