Coroner: 16-week-old fetus discovered at Natchez wastewater treatment plant

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-week-old fetus has been discovered at a wastewater treatment plant in Natchez.

According to Adams County Coroner James Lee, the fetus was found by a worker at the plant Tuesday morning.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the matter, and authorities are now trying to obtain DNA samples from the fetus.

