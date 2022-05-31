Canton man pleads guilty to drug trafficking as his partner remains on the run

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton man has pleaded guilty to trafficking meth, fentanyl, and possession of tetrahydrocannabinol with intent to distribute.

On April 1, 2020, a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop on I-55 North in Madison County. The driver, Daryl Alexander, was on his way to Canton.

When he and a passenger in the vehicle gave conflicting stories, the deputy used his canine to search the vehicle.

Deputies located over 2,000 methamphetamine pills, one kilogram of methamphetamine, half a pound of marijuana, and 28 grams of cocaine.

As the result of a follow-up investigation of the traffic stop, agents with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on James Street.

Authorities discovered over 60 bags of cocaine packaged for sale, multiple edibles, marijuana, 382 fentanyl pills, digital scales, a money counter, and several firearms. Alexander was found outside the house when the search warrant was executed.

He was then indicted for multiple drug charges, including trafficking of methamphetamine, trafficking of fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of tetrahydrocannabinol, and conspiracy charges.

When Alexander failed to appear in court on March 9, 2021, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. He fled to Texas but was picked up on March 4, 2022, and transported back to Mississippi.

He appeared in court on May 16 and pleaded guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, and possession of tetrahydrocannabinol with intent. Alexander was sentenced to serve 25 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections without the possibility of early release or parole.

Alexander previously served time in 2003 for a manslaughter conviction and in 2013 for possession of marijuana conviction.

Alexander’s co-defendant, Sharmica L. Rushing, has an active warrant and is currently on the run.

Any information leading to her whereabouts should be turned over to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

