Southern Miss to host Army, LSU and Kennesaw State in Hattiesburg Regional

By Anthony Warren
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The bracket is set for the Hattiesburg Regional, meaning the Golden Eagles now know who’ll they have to beat to get one step closer to the College World Series.

Monday, the NCAA announced rankings and brackets for the regional matchups.

In the Hattiesburg Regional, Southern Miss will host Army, LSU, and Kennesaw State.

They come into the double-elimination round with a No. 11 ranking.

Meanwhile, the Ole Miss Rebels, thought to be one of the first teams left out of the postseason, will play in the Coral Gables Regional, which is hosted by the University of Miami.

Other teams in the Coral Gables Regional include Miami, Canisius College, and Arizona.

The Rebels (32-22) are unranked.

The Golden Eagles posted a 43-16 record this year and won the Conference-USA regular-season championship this year, but fell to USTA in the C-USA tournament on Saturday.

On Sunday, Southern Miss learned that it would host an NCAA Regional, the third time in history that one has been hosted at Pete Taylor Park.

Regional games begin next week and then continue onto the Super Regionals, with winners in that round advancing to the College World Series, according to the NCAA’s website.

