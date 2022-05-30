Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Southern Miss Selected as NCAA Baseball Regional Host

(WDAM)
By Southern Miss Sports Information
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. For the third time in its history, Pete Taylor Park will serve as one of 16 host sites for the 64-team NCAA Baseball Tournament set to run Friday, June 3, through Monday, June 6.

The entire 64-team field will be released at 11 a.m., Monday, via ESPN2. Game times in the Hattiesburg Regional will be announced later for the double-elimination event.

Ticket prices include $115 for All-Session Chairback seats, while All-Session General Admission passes and Wheelchair seating will be $90. All-Session General Admission tickets for students for all four competing institutions will be $45.

Fans can purchase tickets by calling 1-800-844-TICK, visiting SouthernMissTickets.com, or in person at the Pat Ferlise Center on campus from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Pete Taylor Park also served as a host site for 2003 and 2017 championships.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiana Mosley
Byram Police Department seeking public’s help in locating missing Kiana Mosley
18-year-old Turkuan Cohen (l) and 18-year-old Otha Brown (r)
2 suspects arrested for the murder of 12-year-old Adrian McDougles
JPD: 15-year-old in critical condition after being shot by teenager
Cornelius was arrested by agents with the State Auditor's Office Friday.
Clinton businessman tied to Hinds Co. election embezzlement scheme asks for case to be thrown out
JPD: 6-year-old girl shot in leg by stray bullet while riding with mother
JPD releases video of possible getaway vehicle after girl shot by stray bullet

Latest News

.
Southern Miss eliminated from C-USA Championship
SOURCE: WLBT
Jackson State riding momentum into SWAC Tournament
Pitcher Tanner Hall is the fourth Southern Mississippi player to take home the Ferriss Trophy.
USM pitcher Tanner Hall awarded 2022 Ferriss Trophy
Super State! Dawgs headed to NCAA Super Regional