Person found dead at Eagle Lake

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A person was found dead at Eagle lake late Sunday night, according to the Vicksburg Daily News.

Around 10:40 p.m., authorities responded to the scene after a victim was pulled from the water near the public boat launch at Eagle Lake,

CPR was being performed on the victim at Messina Landing when 911 was contacted. Multiple agencies, including the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, responded, the Vicksburg Daily News reports.

Efforts to revive the person were stopped after the victim failed to respond, and the coroner pronounced the person dead on the scene.

This is a developing story.

