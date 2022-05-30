Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Officials identify husband, wife killed in Jourdan River Shores house fire

The flames that engulfed the home in Jourdan River Shores were so intense they also spread to...
The flames that engulfed the home in Jourdan River Shores were so intense they also spread to two other nearby homes.(Hank Plauche)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - We now know the names of the two people who lost their lives in a massive house fire Saturday night in Hancock County.

Mark Scott Failor, 58, and his wife Candace Failor, 52, were from Magee, Mississippi. Witnesses told investigators the Failors were visiting friends in Hancock County over the holiday weekend.

The flames that engulfed the home in Jourdan River Shores were so intense they also spread to two other nearby homes. Snapped power lines made work even harder for firefighters battling the blaze.

Hancock County Fire Marshal Brian Adam said due to the extent of the fire damage, the cause of the fire could not be determined.  The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been assisting with the investigation.

Investigators are still trying to pinpoint where each person was when flames consumed the home. Autopsies will help investigators determine exactly how they died.

Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair said it appears this was a horrible accident.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiana Mosley
Byram Police say Kiana Mosley is back home safe and sound, days after being reported missing
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Person found dead at Eagle Lake
Man dies after vehicle crashes into tree in Claiborne Co.
Micah E. McElmurry, 30, is accused of shooting and killing his father at a rest stop.
Son arrested after shooting, killing father at rest stop, authorities say
18-year-old Turkuan Cohen (l) and 18-year-old Otha Brown (r)
2 suspects arrested for the murder of 12-year-old Adrian McDougles

Latest News

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
UTSA advanced to the 2022 Conference USA Championship title game with an 11-2 victory over host...
Southern Miss to host Army, LSU and Kennesaw State in Hattiesburg Regional
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Brandon Police Department investigating motorcycle fatality along I-20
School lunch generic
Jackson Public Schools announces details of Summer Feeding Program