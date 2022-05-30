Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Northwest Rankin wins thriller to claim MHSAA crown

SOURCE: WLKBT
SOURCE: WLKBT(WLBT)
By Trey Mongrue
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Northwest Rankin baseball redemption tour is finally complete.

The Cougars, behind a heroic performance from senior Ryan Herbison both on the mound and at the plate, outlasted Desoto Central, 3-2, in a winner-take-all game three to claim the MHSAA Class 6A crown.

“When stepped on the field in the last inning, I had dreamt of that moment,” said Herbison, who usually closes on the mound for the Cougars but got called on to start on Sunday.

“I’m glad it happened for real.”

Herbison ended up going the distance, pitching all seven inning, allowing just two Jaguar runs on seven hits. The eventual game-winning run also came off of his bat in the sixth inning, when he beat out a slow-chopper to third with two outs and the bases loaded, allowing Bryson Jones to score.

The win marks the Cougars second state championship, and first since 2005. But more importantly, Sunday’s win serves as a palette cleanser after Northwest Rankin came up short in the championship series to Madison Central a year ago.

“We just always had a resiliency to fight back,” head coach K.K. Aldridge said. “We just preach compete, compete, compete and that’s what our guys did. I’m just glad that our guys get to reap the rewards of their hard work.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiana Mosley
Byram Police Department seeking public’s help in locating missing Kiana Mosley
18-year-old Turkuan Cohen (l) and 18-year-old Otha Brown (r)
2 suspects arrested for the murder of 12-year-old Adrian McDougles
JPD: 15-year-old in critical condition after being shot by teenager
Cornelius was arrested by agents with the State Auditor's Office Friday.
Clinton businessman tied to Hinds Co. election embezzlement scheme asks for case to be thrown out
JPD: 6-year-old girl shot in leg by stray bullet while riding with mother
JPD releases video of possible getaway vehicle after girl shot by stray bullet

Latest News

Southern Miss Selected as NCAA Baseball Regional Host
.
Southern Miss eliminated from C-USA Championship
Michael Harris II, 21
Michael Harris II promoted to Atlanta Braves
Michael Harris II, 21
M-Braves outfielder promoted to Atlanta, in starting lineup