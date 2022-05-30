Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man dies after vehicle crashes into tree in Claiborne Co.

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAIBORNE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man died after his vehicle crashed into a tree on Sunday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash at 4:04 p.m. on Highway 18 in Claiborne County.

Authorities say 44-year-old Eddrick D. Good, of Port Gibson, was traveling west on Highway 18 in a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer when it left the road and collided with a tree.

According to MHP, Good died at the scene.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

