Jackson Public Schools announces details of Summer Feeding Program

School lunch generic
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public School’s Summer Feeding Program is slated to launch Monday, providing breakfast and lunch to students at several locations.

The district’s Child Nutrition Department announced details of the program Monday. The program will run from June 6 to July 22.

Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., while lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, according to a news release

Meals are free and must be consumed on-site. Children must be 18 years or younger to participate.

Participating schools include:

  • Blackburn Middle School, 1311 W. Pearl St.
  • Boyd Elementary School, 4521 Broadmeadow Dr.
  • Callaway High School, 601 Beasley Rd.
  • Clausell Elementary School, 330 Harley St.
  • Forest Hill High School, 2607 Raymond Rd.
  • Isable Elementary School, 1716 Isable St.
  • John Hopkins Elementary School, 170 John Hopkins St.
  • Johnson Elementary School, 1339 Oak Park
  • Kirksey Middle School, 5677 Highland Dr.
  • Lanier High School, 822 W. Maple St.
  • Peeples Middle School, 2940 Belvedere Dr.
  • Shirley Elementary School, 330 Judy St.
  • Timberlawn Elementary School, 1980 North Siwell Rd.

