First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Watching what’s left of Hurricane Agatha as she moves from the Pacific Ocean into Central America. Remnants of this system will combine with a soon-to-be-formed low pressure area in the southern Gulf of Mexico or Northwestern Caribbean Sea later this week. Regardless, we have no indication of it impacting our area, just more likely to bring wind and rain to Florida this weekend and early next week. Around here, high pressure will loosen it’s grip a little bit and this will allow the chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms to develop going forward. Highs will reach the lower and middle 90s this week into the weekend with lows near 70 degrees with mostly sunny and humid weather here. Average high is 87 this time of year and the average low is 66. Southerly wind will be 10mph tonight and southeasterly at 10mph Tuesday. Sunrise is 5:55am and the sunset is 8:02pm. The record high temperature for today is 99 degrees set back in 1896.

