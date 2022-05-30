Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: Beautiful weather in store for our Memorial Day Holiday! Rain chances returning throughout the South on Tuesday through Sunday.

Mostly sunny conditions on our Memorial Day Monday. We see Highs on the holiday in the low 90s...
Mostly sunny conditions on our Memorial Day Monday. We see Highs on the holiday in the low 90s with mostly sunny conditions area wide.
By Branden Walker
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!

Peaceful on this Memorial Day holiday morning! We are expecting a fast warm-up today as we see Highs reach back into the low 90s

Temps return to the upper 80s and low 90s across the region. So, we are gradually getting a little warmer day by day. Mostly sunny conditions for today. Monday night, mostly clear, with Lows falling to the mid-60s.

Rain chances move back into the area Tuesday with on and off rain chances throughout the week! Highs staying in the 90s!

Tuesday through Friday, rain chances return to the area. A 20 to 30 % chance of showers. Highs returning to the low 90s with Low falling to the low 70s. Partly Sunny conditions throughout the area.

Saturday and Sunday, we return to the low 90s with mostly sunny conditions across the area!

Thank you for watching WLBT’s First Alert Weather!

Rain chances move back into the area Tuesday with on and off rain chances throughout the week!...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

