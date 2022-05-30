Brandon Police Department investigating motorcycle fatality along I-20

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon Police Department is investigating a motorcycle fatality that occurred Sunday night along I-20.

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirms that 56-year-old Kenneth Speagal, of Hannibal, Mo., was killed in the single-vehicle crash.

His cause of death was due to injuries sustained during the accident.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. near the east Brandon exit.

