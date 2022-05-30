Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Brandon Police Department investigating motorcycle fatality along I-20

Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
By Anthony Warren and Howard Ballou
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon Police Department is investigating a motorcycle fatality that occurred Sunday night along I-20.

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirms that 56-year-old Kenneth Speagal, of Hannibal, Mo., was killed in the single-vehicle crash.

His cause of death was due to injuries sustained during the accident.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. near the east Brandon exit.

