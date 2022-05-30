Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Biden to honor fallen soldiers at Arlington

President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, from the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, as first lady Jill Biden listens.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will honor fallen soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery Monday afternoon.

First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and other officials will accompany Biden in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

After the wreath-laying ceremony the president will deliver the Memorial Day Address at the Memorial Amphitheater at the cemetery.

“Today and every day, we ask God to protect our troops, to shine light perpetual upon the fallen, and to bring comfort to their families,” the president said in a Memorial Day proclamation.

Earlier in the day, he and other family members attended a memorial mass for his son Beau Biden, a veteran who died of brain cancer seven years ago to the day.

The first lady carried a bouquet of pink flowers as she entered the church. After the service, the Bidens walked to Beau Biden’s grave in the church cemetery.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiana Mosley
Byram Police say Kiana Mosley is back home safe and sound, days after being reported missing
Man dies after vehicle crashes into tree in Claiborne Co.
Micah E. McElmurry, 30, is accused of shooting and killing his father at a rest stop.
Son arrested after shooting, killing father at rest stop, authorities say
Armando Barron, 32, was convicted of first-degree murder. A judge sentenced him to life without...
Man gets life in prison, plus 45 years, in beheading case
18-year-old Turkuan Cohen (l) and 18-year-old Otha Brown (r)
2 suspects arrested for the murder of 12-year-old Adrian McDougles

Latest News

School lunch generic
Jackson Public Schools announces details of Summer Feeding Program
The Lincoln Memorial is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
Lincoln Memorial celebrates its 100th anniversary
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday visited soldiers in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s...
Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine
Rain chances move back into the area Tuesday with on and off rain chances throughout the week!...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast