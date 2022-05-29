Organization hosts Veterans Memorial car show in Pearl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The founder of SHIELD Corvette Club says she started the organization to honor fallen veterans and those serving now.

Some corvettes were new, some were classics, and others were shiny.

“There is a pride that goes along with having a nice car,” said Corvettes for Vets participant Paul Collins.

Pride is what helps Collins keep his car looking brand new. However, his appreciation for veterans is what brought him to Vets for Vets. His little red corvette, also known as ‘Red Tail,’ pays homage to the Tuskegee airman.

“I wanted to represent them as well as they represented America in its fight for freedom,” Collins said.

Every corvette owner or spectator at this fundraiser is giving back to a greater cause.

“We do whatever we can given our resources,” said Chuck Odom.

Odom runs the Vietnam Veterans of America program. He says he’s grateful to be adopted by SHIELD Corvette Club. Just last year, donations from this fundraiser allowed them to buy wheelchairs and build ramps for veterans in need.

“We take care of our own,” said Odom.

The community is working to take care of them.

“We want to memorialize them and appreciate them for all the hard work they have done,” said Anjanise George, founder of SHIELD Corvette Club.

