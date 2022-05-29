Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Memorial celebration held for student who would have graduated with Class of 2022

The 'Memories of D'Miracle' memorial celebration was held Saturday in Hattiesburg.
The 'Memories of D'Miracle' memorial celebration was held Saturday in Hattiesburg.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several gathered on Saturday in Hattiesburg for a memorial celebration of a young girl who passed away 11 years ago in honor of the graduating class of 2022.

Family members, friends and teachers of a little girl came together for a memorial ceremony.

The “Memories of D’Miracle” memorial is in honor of D’Miracle Walley. D’Miracle would have graduated with the Class of 2022. We’re told she sadly passed away in 2011 due to health issues.

After she passed, her fellow first-grade classmates at Hawkins Elementary School wrote messages in her honor. All of these years later, those messages were sewn onto a quilt presented to D’Miracle’s family.

“The emotion has been an overwhelming joy,” said Kesia Pope, whose mother organized the “Memories of D’Miracle” memorial. “Of course, there’s a bit of sadness that we have lost D’Miracle, but it’s just the fact that we are counting it all joy that we were able to spend those seven years to be able to interact with her and love her... get to know her.”

The memorial was put together by some of D’Miracle’s former teachers.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

JPD: 15-year-old in critical condition after being shot by teenager
18-year-old Turkuan Cohen (l) and 18-year-old Otha Brown (r)
2 suspects arrested for the murder of 12-year-old Adrian McDougles
Cornelius was arrested by agents with the State Auditor's Office Friday.
Clinton businessman tied to Hinds Co. election embezzlement scheme asks for case to be thrown out
JPD: 6-year-old girl shot in leg by stray bullet while riding with mother
JPD releases video of possible getaway vehicle after girl shot by stray bullet
WATCH: Cheryl Lasseter says final goodbye after 21 years at WLBT!
WATCH: Cheryl Lasseter says final goodbye after 21 years at WLBT!

Latest News

Warmer and muggy conditions returning this upcoming week as we see rain chances moving back...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Kiana Mosley
Byram Police Department seeking public’s help in locating missing Kiana Mosley
Local groups in Jackson host event for Mental Health Awareness Month
Safety tips to keep in mind while on the waters this Memorial Day weekend