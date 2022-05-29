Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Local groups in Jackson host event for Mental Health Awareness Month

By Christopher Fields
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Mental Health Awareness Month wraps up, local groups here in the metro are still doing all they can to educate folks about the disease and, most importantly, ways to seek help.

Members of Omega Tau Pi held a Mental Health Awareness event today at Grove Park.

Representatives from the Department of Mental Health and Canopy Children’s Solutions also passed out flyers and pamphlets on how to identify the signs of someone who might be mentally ill.

Several who spoke at the event say the disease has become a rising problem in our communities and that we must face the issue head-on.

" Not only is this a challenge in Jackson, but this is a challenge nationwide and statewide, and we have to deal with it,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “We’ve seen an increase in suicide in recent years, and so we have to be able to move away from the stigma of mental health, move away from the stigma of getting help and support for these issues.”

