Hiker in critical condition after being rescued from 50-foot fall off of McAfee Knob

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man in his 20′s is in critical condition after falling approximately 50 feet from the top of a mountain in the Masons Cove area of Roanoke County.

According to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, crews responded at around 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning to the McAfee Knob summit for a report of someone who fell off of the mountain. Three all-terrain vehicles, and around 30 fire and rescue personnel were joined by three police officers to conduct the rescue operation.

The team reached the man at around 6:54 a.m. and provided aid before carrying him back up to the top of the summit. The terrain was extremely steep and rocky in the location.

The initial crew was also joined by a wilderness medicine doctor from Carilion and other rescuers who helped bring the man to an all-terrain vehicle and then a waiting medical helicopter to be taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The hiker and rescue team were off of the trail at around 9:30 Sunday morning.

