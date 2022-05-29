First Alert Forecast: summer-like heat and humidity expected through the week ahead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another quiet and mostly clear evening and overnight period is ahead of us tonight. With winds now flowing out of the southeast, we likely won’t see temperatures drop as much as the past couple of nights. Expect overnight lows to bottom out in the middle and upper 60s.

Monday’s forecast will feature more sunshine and summer-like warmth for Memorial Day. High temperatures will peak close to 90 degrees under mostly sunny skies. While rain chances are less than 20% tomorrow, I wouldn’t completely rule out a stray or rogue shower during the afternoon hours.

Toasty and humid conditions look to last through much of the week ahead with highs in the low 90s. Pop-up showers could be possible by mid-week as moisture increases as well. We could see a slightly better chance for a few showers or storms by late week as a cold front drops in.

Talkin’ Tropics: Hurricane Agatha is on track to make landfall over southern Mexico on Monday. The remnants of Agatha ‘could’ track into back over water near the Yucatan Peninsula or NW Caribbean later this week. The NHC is giving this area a low 30% chance for development where a broad area of low pressure could form.

