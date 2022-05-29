Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: summer-like heat and humidity expected through the week ahead

Low 90s likely for afternoon temps
Low 90s likely for afternoon temps(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another quiet and mostly clear evening and overnight period is ahead of us tonight. With winds now flowing out of the southeast, we likely won’t see temperatures drop as much as the past couple of nights. Expect overnight lows to bottom out in the middle and upper 60s.

Monday’s forecast will feature more sunshine and summer-like warmth for Memorial Day. High temperatures will peak close to 90 degrees under mostly sunny skies. While rain chances are less than 20% tomorrow, I wouldn’t completely rule out a stray or rogue shower during the afternoon hours.

Toasty and humid conditions look to last through much of the week ahead with highs in the low 90s. Pop-up showers could be possible by mid-week as moisture increases as well. We could see a slightly better chance for a few showers or storms by late week as a cold front drops in.

Talkin’ Tropics: Hurricane Agatha is on track to make landfall over southern Mexico on Monday. The remnants of Agatha ‘could’ track into back over water near the Yucatan Peninsula or NW Caribbean later this week. The NHC is giving this area a low 30% chance for development where a broad area of low pressure could form.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiana Mosley
Byram Police Department seeking public’s help in locating missing Kiana Mosley
18-year-old Turkuan Cohen (l) and 18-year-old Otha Brown (r)
2 suspects arrested for the murder of 12-year-old Adrian McDougles
JPD: 15-year-old in critical condition after being shot by teenager
Cornelius was arrested by agents with the State Auditor's Office Friday.
Clinton businessman tied to Hinds Co. election embezzlement scheme asks for case to be thrown out
JPD: 6-year-old girl shot in leg by stray bullet while riding with mother
JPD releases video of possible getaway vehicle after girl shot by stray bullet

Latest News

We saw a cool start to our morning, and during the day. Temperatures will be warming up...
First Alert Forecast: Quiet conditions continue across the South Region! Warmer temperatures return during the week with rain chances also returning to the area!
Warmer and muggy conditions returning this upcoming week as we see rain chances moving back...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Highs near 90 over the next few days
First Alert Forecast: toasty and dry weather expected through the rest of Memorial Day Weekend
Near 90 by Sunday afternoon.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast