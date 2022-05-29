Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Quiet conditions continue across the South Region! Warmer temperatures return during the week with rain chances also returning to the area!

We saw a cool start to our morning, and during the day. Temperatures will be warming up...
We saw a cool start to our morning, and during the day. Temperatures will be warming up quickly! Highs are expected to reach into the low 90s with mostly clear and sunny conditions across the South.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!

Quiet and peaceful this morning with a touch of coolness in the air. Temperatures begin this morning in the upper 50s to low 60s across the south region.

Sunday looks to hold the same conditions as Saturday. Temps return to the upper 80s and low 90s across the region. So, we are gradually getting a little warmer day by day. Mostly sunny conditions on Sunday. Sunday night, mostly clear, with Lows falling to the mid-60s.

Memorial Day, we are looking at temperatures continuing to rise into the low 90s for Highs across the area. Mostly sunny conditions for the holiday. Memorial Day evening temps fall to the upper 60s with mostly clear skies!

Warmer and muggy conditions returning this upcoming week as we see rain chances moving back into the South Region. Highs reach back into the mid-90s

Tuesday through Friday, rain chances return to the area. A 20% chance of showers. Highs returning to the low 90s with Low falling to the low 70s. Partly Sunny conditions throughout the area.

Thank you for watching WLBT’s First Alert Weather!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Warmer and muggy conditions returning this upcoming week as we see rain chances moving back...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

JPD: 15-year-old in critical condition after being shot by teenager
18-year-old Turkuan Cohen (l) and 18-year-old Otha Brown (r)
2 suspects arrested for the murder of 12-year-old Adrian McDougles
Cornelius was arrested by agents with the State Auditor's Office Friday.
Clinton businessman tied to Hinds Co. election embezzlement scheme asks for case to be thrown out
JPD: 6-year-old girl shot in leg by stray bullet while riding with mother
JPD releases video of possible getaway vehicle after girl shot by stray bullet
WATCH: Cheryl Lasseter says final goodbye after 21 years at WLBT!
WATCH: Cheryl Lasseter says final goodbye after 21 years at WLBT!

Latest News

Warmer and muggy conditions returning this upcoming week as we see rain chances moving back...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Highs near 90 over the next few days
First Alert Forecast: toasty and dry weather expected through the rest of Memorial Day Weekend
Near 90 by Sunday afternoon.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast
Mostly sunny conditions across the area as we see the High Pressure continue to dominate the...
First Alert Forecast: We are looking at a quiet Memorial Day Weekend and holiday as we see mostly sunny skies across the region!