First Alert Forecast: Quiet conditions continue across the South Region! Warmer temperatures return during the week with rain chances also returning to the area!

Quiet and peaceful this morning with a touch of coolness in the air. Temperatures begin this morning in the upper 50s to low 60s across the south region.

Sunday looks to hold the same conditions as Saturday. Temps return to the upper 80s and low 90s across the region. So, we are gradually getting a little warmer day by day. Mostly sunny conditions on Sunday. Sunday night, mostly clear, with Lows falling to the mid-60s.

Memorial Day, we are looking at temperatures continuing to rise into the low 90s for Highs across the area. Mostly sunny conditions for the holiday. Memorial Day evening temps fall to the upper 60s with mostly clear skies!

Warmer and muggy conditions returning this upcoming week as we see rain chances moving back into the South Region. Highs reach back into the mid-90s

Tuesday through Friday, rain chances return to the area. A 20% chance of showers. Highs returning to the low 90s with Low falling to the low 70s. Partly Sunny conditions throughout the area.

