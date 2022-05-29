Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Byram Police say Kiana Mosley is back home safe and sound, days after being reported missing

Kiana Mosley
Kiana Mosley(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT
BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman reported missing on May 26 is back home “safe and sound,” according to the Byram Police Department.

Byram authorities reported Sunday that Kiana Mosley was back home.

“We would like to say thank you to everyone for their prayers and shares,” the department wrote on its Facebook page. “A family can sleep better knowing that their love(d) one is home safely.”

Mosley had been last seen in Byram on May 26, wearing a black Nike t-shirt with pink or purple writing, dark-colored blue jeans, and slide-in shoes.

